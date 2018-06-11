GLADEWATER ROUND-UP RODEO RESULTS

Wednesday’s XTreme Bulls competition was won by Sage Steele Kimzey and Brett Custer who tied for first place in the Cavendar’s Gladewater Round-Up Xtreme Bulls “John Quintana Memorial” competition. The total purse was $12,972.00.

They were presented their spurs and buckle by Julio Arriola, manager of Cavendar’s Boot City, and 8-time world champion bullrider Don Gay. Photo by Jim Bardwell

Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo

Gladewater, Texas, June 7-9

Bareback riding: 1. Tilden Hooper, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit, $1,655; 2. Tim O’Connell, 83, $1,254; 3. Richmond Champion, 81, $903; 4. Bill Tutor, 79, $602; 5. Lane McGehee, 78, $351; 6. Paden Hurst, 76, $251.

Steer wrestling: 1. Matt Reeves, 3.9 seconds, $1,878; 2. Justin Shaffer, 4.2, $1,633; 3. Jarret New, 4.5, $1,388; 4. Stan Branco, 4.6, $1,143; 5. Clayton Hass, 4.8, $898; 6. Sean Mulligan, 4.9, $653; 7. Gary Gilbert, 5.1, $408; 8. Riley Duvall, 5.4, $163.

Team roping: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, 4.1 seconds, $1,672 each; 2. Jake Orman/Will Woodfin, 4.5, $1,454; 3. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Boogie Ray, 4.7, $1,236; 4. (tie) Justin Lovell/Corey Hendrick and Nathan McWhorter/Blaine Vick, 5.2, $908 each; 6. Chase Wiley/Martin Lucero, 5.6, $581; 7. Quisto Lopez/Joel Galvan Jr, 5.8, $363; 8. Tyler Wojciechowski/Tyler Ishman, 10.7, $145.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jacob Lewis, 83.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Three Belles, $1,763; 2. (tie) Kobyn Williams and Shade Etbauer, 83, $1,149 each; 4. (tie) Bradley Harter and Sterling Crawley, 82, $508 each; 6. Joey Sonnier, 80, $267.

Tie-down roping: 1. Tim Pharr, 8.1 seconds, $1,921; 2. Tyson Durfey, 8.3, $1,670; 3. Colt Papy, 8.7, $1,420; 4. (tie) Lane Livingston, Caleb Smidt and Bryce Barney, 8.8, $919 each; 7. Mesquite Mahaffey, 8.9, $418; 8. Bryson Sechrist, 9.5, $167.

Barrel racing: 1. Sarah Rose McDonald, 17.14 seconds, $1,876; 2. Kylie Weast, 17.22, $1,608; 3. Ericka Nelson, 17.31, $1,340; 4. Shelby Janssen, 17.46, $1,162; 5. (tie) Jennifer Sharp and Kelly Bruner, 17.54, $804 each; 7. Katelyn Scott, 17.55, $536; 8. Susanna Thorp, 17.58, $357; 9. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.69, $268; 10. Amanda Cupp, 17.70, $179.

Bull riding: * 1. Aaron Pass, 90 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Thunder, $2,190; 2. J.W. Harris, 86.5, $1,749; 3. Boudreaux Campbell, 84, $1,371; 4. Colten Beaty, 76, $993; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $57,767. Stock contractor: Rafter G Rodeo. Sub-contractor: Frontier Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Lauranne Smith. Officials: Mike Todd and Mark Longoria. Timers: Terri Gay and Raine Gilley. Announcers: Greg Simas and Don Gay. Specialty act: John Harrison. Bullfighters: Wacey Munsell and Judd Napier. Clown/barrelman: John Harrison. Flankmen: Dusty Duba and Summer Gay. Chute boss: Casey Harp. Pickup men: Brandon Harris and Will Pope. Music director: Ben Benavides.