GLADEWATER SHOOTING UPDATE …

Follow Us: by
Gladewater Police Chief Robert Vine reports:
Gladewater Police continue to investigate an incident where Keylan Neal, 28, of Gladewater, was discovered in the 500 block of North Street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound on his neck.
The incident occurred on Monday, April 18, 2017, around 11 AM.
Neal was flown to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery is expected to survive.
No suspect information is available at this time and Detectives are still diligently working to piece together the limited information available to determine what actually took place.
SHARE by