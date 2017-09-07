Gladewater woman indicted

GILMER–The Upshur County Grand Jury on Aug. 31 returned 18 indictments, seven of them sealed, said Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.

Jurors also no-billed one case and passed another, said Byrd.

Defendants, charges and bond information in the open indictments were as follows, the district attorney’s office reported:

Pamela Adell Murphy, 38, of Gladewater, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on May 6, $10,000

Daniel Lee English, 40, of Big Sandy, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on May 23. He remained in Upshur County Jail under $25,000 bond.

Kevin Ramon Erwin, 40, of Hawkins, possession of controlled substance (heroin) with intent to deliver on May 30, $20,000

Paul Slaton, 41, of Hawkins, possession of controlled substance (heroin) with intent to deliver on May 30. He remained in county jail under $20,000 bond.

John Isaac Denton, 50, of Garland, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver–repeat offender–on April 17, $35,000

Brook Eve Hawkins, 37, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Feb. 23, $10,000

Brent Clyde Berlin, 40, of Longview, unlawful possession of firearm by felon on June 1, $10,000

Lakrystal Means Beall, 31, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with vehicle on Aug. 4. She remained in county jail under $20,000 bond.

Karen Jan Charlton, 51, of Winnsboro, tamper(ing) with physical evidence on Jan. 8, $25,000

Charles Emory-Ray Jones, 28, of Lindale, evading arrest/detention with vehicle on June 27, $25,000

Kathy Morris Patricella, 60, of Queen City, unauthorized use of vehicle on June 18, $5,000

Identity of anyone named in sealed indictments was not released because no arrests had been made in those cases, Byrd said. Those indictments included six for burglary of habitation and one for theft of property of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, his office said.

Natures of the no-billed and passed cases were not revealed.