Gladewater woman received one year in county jail for unauthorized use of a vehicle

BY PHILLIP WILLIAMS/Correspondent

GILMER–115th District Judge Lauren Parish sentenced nine persons on felony charges between Oct. 3 and 6, said Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd’s office.

All defendants either pleaded guilty or, in cases where probation was revoked, admitted violating terms of probation, the office reported. All were sentenced Oct. 6 unless otherwise noted, and details were as follows, Byrd’s office said:

April Dawn Read, 37, of Gladewater, received one year in county jail for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Gilmer police investigated the Aug. 5 crime. Byrd represented the state at sentencing; Marshall attorney Brendan Roth represented Read.

Gary Floyd Brooks, 51, of Gilmer, drew two concurrent prison terms in cases which Gladewater police investigated.

Brooks received 10 years for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver–one gram or more but less than four grams of methamphetamine.

He also drew four years for unlawful possession of firearm by felon. Both offenses occurred Feb. 7.

Byrd represented the state at sentencing. Gilmer attorney Matthew Patton represented Brooks.

Matthew James Tysver, 27, of Great Bend, Kans., was placed on seven years “deferred adjudication” probation Oct. 3 for assault–family violence–occlusion.

Deferrred adjudication means no final conviction appears on a defendant’s record if he/she successfully completes probation. However, if such probation is revoked, the defendant can receive up to the maximum sentence for the offense.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated Tysver’s Oct. 27, 2016 crime.

As were all defendants placed on probation last week, Tysver was ordered to pay court costs, a $50 fee for Crimestoppers, $100 to the crime victim fund, an attorney fee, and receive “life skills” training.

Some other terms of his probation included a $100 donation to The Women’s Center of East Texas, a $2,000 fine, 500 hours of community service, entering an anger intervention/batterer’s intervention prevention program of at least 12-24 hours, and having no contact with the victim.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Ojeman represented the state at sentencing. Longview attorney Edward Choy represented Tysver.

In a revocation case, Kelly Suzanne Nickel, 43, of Longview, drew 20 months in state jail for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of cocaine.

The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the April 13, 2016 offense. Assistant District Attorney Natalie Anderson and Patton handled the sentencing.

Gilmer resident Cobi Eugene Jones, who turned 53 Oct. 18, was placed on three years deferred adjudication probation for debit card abuse.

Gilmer police probed the Dec. 15, 2016 offense.

Some terms of probation include a $750 fine, $137.02 restitution to the victim, 400 hours of community service, undergoing an alcohol/drug evaluation and taking a class for theft defendants.

Byrd and Roth handled the sentencing.

Michael Dee Williams, 55, of Gilmer, was placed on two years deferred adjudication probation for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Gilmer police investigated the Aug. 8 crime.

Some terms of probation included a $1,000 fine, 400 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation and counseling.

Anderson and Roth handled the sentencing.

David Walter Stewart II, 42, of Gilmer, was placed on three years regular probation of a 2-year state jail term for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Gilmer police investigated the Nov. 7, 2016 offense.

Some terms of Stewart’s probation include a $1,000 fine, $180 fee to the DPS for laboratory testing of the drug involved in the case, 300 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation, counseling if needed, and suspension of his driver’s license for one year.

Assistant District Attorney Catherine McQueen represented the state in the case. Patton represented Stewart.

In a revocation case, Cassandra Denise Lewis, 25, of Daingerfield, drew 18 months in state jail for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Gilmer police probed the May 27, 2015 crime. Anderson and Patton handled the sentencing.

In a revocation, Richard Lee Griffin, 40, of Leesburg, received 20 months in state jail for theft of property of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.

The sheriff’s office investigated the Nov, 3, 2015 crime. Anderson and Patton handled the sentencing.