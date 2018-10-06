Gohmert Comments on the Senate Confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh

The Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court Saturday afternoon, likely cementing a conservative majority on the court for a generation and bringing to an end months of bitter partisan feuding marked by shocking allegations of sexual assault and vehement and angry denials from the nominee.

The final vote was 50-48 and interrupted several times by protesters as senators sat silent at their desks for the formal roll call vote. Today, Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01) released the following statement on the U.S. Senate’s vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court:

“Today is a great day for this nation. The confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh is a victory for the U.S. Constitution and for every single American who values freedom over tyranny. Any American who has grieved in recent decades as we have seen five Supreme Court justices substitute their fleeting whims for the clear meaning of the Constitution’s words should be rejoicing today. We have today added a Justice who wants justice and intends to let the Constitution speak for itself.”

“As someone who sent so many men to prison for assaulting women, I believe our laws must be enforced and any attacks on fellow human beings must be punished. In Justice Kavanaugh’s situation, however, Senate hearings and the media were used to assassinate the character of an honorable man who spent his life building a reputation for honesty and integrity, with no evidence other than vague, clouded, remote, questionable, conflicting and completely unverified recollection. There was a time when decent people in America would go to extreme lengths to insure that before they made an allegation, they had to make absolutely certain that they did not disparage an innocent, honorable man. Not only did that not happen in Justice Kavanaugh’s case, there was a massive rush to judgment without evidence at all. Justice Kavanaugh’s family has also been threatened and had his opponents use every form of the most indecent, violent and despicable language to describe what haters aspire to do to the Kavanaughs physically, revealing a seamy, disgusting underside of American debauchery that should offend every thinking American.”

“Under our Constitution, America was a place where those accused of a crime had the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Sadly, Judge Kavanaugh was not given that right. In fact, today’s virulent haters have taken us back to a place not seen since the hate and unfairness of a very hateful time many decades ago. Dr. Blasey Ford’s claims were listened to, investigated and shown the proper respect before the Senate Judiciary Committee. However, after the many hours of testimony and a new, seventh FBI report on Judge Kavanaugh, these allegations were not only completely, in whole and in part, uncorroborated, but the inconsistencies and the other witnesses’ denials established Justice Kavanaugh to be a man who was very unfairly accused.”

“This process has been exhausting and frustrating for all involved – especially for the Kavanaugh family. The Democrats have shown their true colors over these past few weeks. They have again staked out an unparalleled ownership of the politics of personal destruction of all with whom they disagree, to the exclusion of civil decency. Their tactics have embraced the ugliest and meanest bullying that has ever been witnessed in a confirmation process. I hope and pray that now that the Senate has successfully completed Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation, the American people themselves will complete their process of voting to keep home all of those Democrat candidates who embraced the politics of personal destruction. Their kind of bloodlust for power needs to be extinguished at the ballot box.”

“I also thank those Senators who were not swayed by the emotional hatefulness, but examined the lack of evidence for themselves. Congratulations to Justice Brett Kavanaugh on his new position on the United States Supreme Court where I know he will serve his country with dignity and without the hatefulness of those who slandered him.”