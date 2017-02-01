GOOD SHEPHERD HEALTH SYSTEM JOINS CHRISTUS HEALTH TO BECOME CHRISTUS GOOD SHEPHERD HEALTH SYSTEM

New Organization to Expand Access to Care in East Texas

LONGVIEW (February 1, 2017) – Good Shepherd Health System (GSHS) has announced the finalization of an agreement to become a part of CHRISTUS Health. This agreement brings together two prestigious health systems to create CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. This joining will allow the two health systems to work together to improve access to care for patients and expand health care services throughout East Texas. Most importantly, it will increase the capacity for health care, ensuring that the ever-growing health care needs of East Texans are met through increased resources and innovative services.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd will become part of the CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas region. The strategic plan of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd envisions playing a pivotal role in growth across East Texas and throughout the area.

“This is a day of celebration for our new health system and for the people of East Texas. Today, we bring together two great, not-for-profit organizations who share the same commitment to providing high quality health care and improving the health of the communities we serve,” said William Huffman, chair of the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Board of Directors. “We are delighted to join CHRISTUS Health and excited to carry on our proud tradition of caring for East Texans.”

“Our mission for the last 150 years has been to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and with the finalization of this agreement, we are continuing to build upon and strengthen our mission for years to come,” said Ernie Sadau, president and chief executive officer for CHRISTUS Health. “We’re so very fortunate that Good Shepherd Health System has joined CHRISTUS Health, and we are looking forward to continuing to provide the residents of East Texas continue with high quality health.”

As part of the agreement, the experienced and respected physicians and medical providers of Good Shepherd Medical Associates will become part of the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. Together, GSMA and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, two of the area’s most preferred multi-specialty medical groups, will include more than 500 physicians and providers representing 36 specialties in 63 locations serving East Texans. In additions, the clinics and offices will bear the name of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic.

The signing of this agreement means revitalization for Good Shepherd as part of CHRISTUS Health, a health system growing in the U.S. and Latin America. As part of this change, Good Shepherd president and CEO Steve Altmiller will transition out of the system.

As a result, effective Feb. 1, 2017, two experienced CHRISTUS leaders will join the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd leadership team to continue the system’s hard work so Good Shepherd can operate far into the future from a position of financial and operational strength.

Todd Hancock will join as market president and CEO. He has been with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health system since 2008, and most recently served as senior vice president and chief executive officer in the system’s Operations Division. Hancock has over 20 years of health care management experience in hospital operations, business development and strategy.

Jason Adams will join as market COO. He was most recently at CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico where he served as regional chief operating officer. Adams has almost 20 years of health care experience in physician recruitment, hospital operations and facility expansion.

Both leaders will be relocating to become part of the Longview/Marshall community.

“We’re excited to welcome CHRISTUS Good Shepherd into the CHRISTUS family, and we are honored that Todd and Jason, two strong CHRISTUS leaders, are joining the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd family,” said Jeff Puckett, executive vice president and chief operating officer of CHRISTUS Health. “I feel very confident that the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd employees, physicians and volunteers will find Todd and Jason to be outstanding leaders with a strong commitment to high quality patient care for the communities of Longview and Marshall. Both Todd and Jason are very excited to become active in the community over the coming weeks and months.

In addition, Good Shepherd Medical Center will become CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview, and Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall will become CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall. CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System will become a Catholic health system, like all other CHRISTUS services, and be sponsored by three congregations of religious women – the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston and San Antonio, and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth.

The Good Shepherd Foundations and Auxiliary will remain and continue operating within the Longview and Marshall communities. Donors can continue to designate specific health projects that benefit the hospitals and local community as they always have.