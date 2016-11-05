GOOD SHEPHERD HOLDS DIABETES AWARENESS DAY

LONGVIEW, TX (November 3, 2016) – Good Shepherd Medical Center will recognize World Diabetes Day on Monday, November 14 by hosting its second annual Diabetes Awareness Day from 9 a.m. to noon at the Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living.

This event is designed to raise awareness about pre-diabetes and diabetes in the community and showcase the treatment and prevention options available for East Texans. Diabetes Awareness Day will be held in conjunction with the National Diabetes Awareness Month.

“World Diabetes Day is a time when our collective attention is turned to the growing problem of diabetes in our community,” said Certified Diabetes Educator Kristel Fredericks, MS, RD, LD, CDE. “We want to use that focus to help connect East Texans with the resources they need to manage diabetes and pre-diabetes.”

The Good Shepherd Diabetes Awareness Day will include informational sessions with featured speakers including Elena Sutherland, MD and Malasha Khan, MD of the Good Shepherd Internal Medicine Residency Program, Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator Haley Kormos, Registered Nurse and Certified Diabetes Educator Barbara Gruennert, and Ms. Fredericks. Blood glucose screenings will also be available to attendees.

For more information about the event please call outpatient diabetes education at (903) 323-6541.