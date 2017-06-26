Gregg County Delegation Participates in Economic Development Program at State Capitol

Austin, TX – Today, Monday June 26, a coalition from Gregg County, comprised of elected officials, chamber of commerce presidents and board members, economic development representatives, and business leaders participated in Gregg County Economic Development Day at the Capitol.

The event, hosted by Rep. Dean, served as another step towards fostering relationships between local economic development stakeholders and Texas State Officials and Agencies. Secretary of State Rolando Pablos made a preliminary tour of Gregg County in March of 2017 in advancement of Governor Abbott’s initiative to promote rural economic development. The visit was viewed as a success by both the Secretary of State and local stakeholders for clearly demonstrating Gregg County’s advantages as a prospective site for new businesses and as a location to augment existing business due to its robust economic climate.

Attendees to the Gregg County Economic Development Day at the Capitol participated in a program that included presentations by the Secretary of State, the Governor’s Office of Strategic Business Development, Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Department of Agriculture, Texas Association of Business, and the Texas Oil and Gas Association.

“Today marks another important step towards strengthening relationships between folks back home and the officials and agencies in Austin. One of my priorities as the representative for our area is to affirm what we in East Texas have known to be true–Gregg County is open for business,” stated Dean. “I want to thank Secretary Pablos and Governor Abbott for their leadership and their interest in our area, as well as the many officials and leaders from Gregg County for participating in today’s program. I am confident that these efforts will result in more jobs and more opportunity for the citizens of Gregg County.”