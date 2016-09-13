HISTORICAL MARKER WORKSHOP SATURDAY

The Gregg County Historical Commission (GCHC) and City of Longview Historical Commission will co-sponsor an historical marker workshop on how to research narratives and complete applications for both city and state designations.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Longview City Offices, 410 S. High Street, Longview. It is free and open to the public.

Property owners who are interested in a City of Longview historical designation can learn about incentives for structures within the city limits.

Gregg County residents who desire an Official State of Texas Historical Marker from the Texas Historical Commission will learn about requirements for preparing an application.

The state markers are placed throughout Texas to commemorate sites, events, significant individuals and institutions such as schools, churches and public organizations. Landmark structures at least fifty years old are also eligible for markers. Cemetery markers are available after a cemetery has received an Historic Cemetery Designation from the state.

For more information or to confirm attendance, please contact Gem Meacham, 903-983-2554.