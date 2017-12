Follow Us: by

I-20 has been closed and traffic moved to the ramps at FM 849 at Hideaway. Crews are currently working to remove the structure over the westbound lanes. Then they will move to the eastbound side.

After assessing conditions with the closure of I-20, it has been determined that to assist with traffic flow, northbound Toll 49 is being closed between SH 64 and I-20. Toll 49 southbound traffic will still be able to pass through the area.