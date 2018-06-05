ITS RODEO TIME!!!!

Follow Us: by
The 81st Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo begins June 6 and and runs through June 9, with PRCA rodeo action every night. This Special Edition brings you information about those in the arena – world champion bull rider Don Gay providing all the color commentary and bullfighters Judd Napier and Wacey Munsell keeping the cowboys safe from harm, along with rodeo clown and trick rider John Harrison. And in the booth this year will be veteran announcer Greg Simas.
Check out the QR codes throughout this Special Edition to view vintage video of Don Gay’s historic ride and how-to’s on Rodeo 101.
https://indd.adobe.com/view/2963efb4-ff05-458a-89d9-d585a45995f3
