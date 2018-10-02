Join ‘Born to Read’ 

The University of Texas at Tyler Seeks Participants

for Early Childhood Reading Program, ‘Born to Read’

TYLER, Texas (Oct. 2, 2018) – The University of Texas at Tyler K-16 Literacy Center is currently seeking participants for its second year of Born to Read, a reading program promoting early childhood literacy.

The Born to Read program is designed for expectant parents and parents of children age three-years-old or younger in the Tyler and East Texas region. The program provides parents with the tools they need to support their children’s early language and literacy development.

“The best time to start sharing books with children is during babyhood, even when they are as young as six weeks old. It makes sense to invest time, effort and finances in projects such as Born to Read,” said Dr. Kouider Mokhtari, The University of Texas at Tyler Anderson-Vukelja-Wright Endowed Professor of Literacy Education.

The cost is free to the first 25 parents who sign up by Oct. 12. To register for the Born to Read program, contact Birdie Brooks at bbirdie@uttyler.edu or 903.566.7016. For questions about the project, contact Mokhtari at kmokhtari@uttyler.edu or 903.566.7177.

Parents who register for the program are expected to participate in a 2-hour training seminar in October 2018 and one-hour monthly meetings from November 2018 to June 2019. Parents will also receive free access to literary resources and training.

Born-to-Read is funded, in part, by the UT Tyler K-16 Literacy Center, the Tyler Sunrise Rotary Club and the Phi Kappa Phi Organization.

A member of the prestigious UT System, The University of Texas at Tyler focuses on student success and innovative research in the more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs offered. With more than

10,000 students, UT Tyler has facilities in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.

