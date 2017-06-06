KC Adult Education and Literacy Program GED graduation set for Friday

Kilgore College Adult Education and Literacy will award certificates to 38 General Educational Development (GED) graduates at its annual commencement ceremony 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.

Tucker Weems has been named the class salutatorian and will give the welcome address. Jonah Phillips has been named the valedictorian and will give the farewell address.

The ceremony will feature graduation speaker Terry Booker, KC’s coordinator of dual credit education.

Booker retired from KC in 2011 after 29 years of serving as a history and government instructor.

He spent seven years as instructional dean of the Liberal & Fine Arts Division and established the current dual credit program in 2001.

In retirement, he has continued to serve KC for the last six years as the part-time coordinator of dual credit education.

The dual credit program began under the direction of Booker with 12 students. It now has more than 1,600 dual credit students from more than 20 high schools.

Booker serves on the Board of Elders for Alpine Church of Christ in Longview, and he will be the president of the Rotary Club of Kilgore for the upcoming year.

He holds degrees from both Abilene Christian University and Texas A&M University.

2016-17 GED graduates are:

Big Sandy: Brooke Logan George and Chadwick Eugene Lowery

Carthage: Sameisha L. Black and Makaela Reeder

Gilmer: Charles Smith and Breanna Danielle Tolleson

Gladewater: Crystal Burgess, Hugo Javier Martinez, Sunday Sharrer*, Amanda Sharrer*, Timothy Cole Smith and Tucker Weems

Henderson: Samantha Maldonado, Stephanie Medford** and Michelle Sowell**

Jefferson: Justin Oliver

Kilgore: Yolanda Marie Contreras, Cindy Reed and William Reed

Longview: Halecsia Brown, Kris Burkhalter, Summer Farrar, Holly Gregg, Zenorina Gonzalez, Abigail Hernandez, Molly Kirkpatrick, Heaven Makenzie Lee, Ladarius Travon Moore, David Olvera, Graciela Marie Parga, Jonah Phillips, Natasha Rane Reitinger, Chelsea Nicole Shivers and Michelle Vazquez

Marshall: Veronica Brown and Elizabeth Friz

Ore City: Elyza Beth Sherrill

Overton: Alicen Akin

*mother and daughter

**sisters