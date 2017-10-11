KC named one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for $1M Aspen Prize

Kilgore College was named today as one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance in America’s community colleges.

For the third prize cycle in a row, KC was selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize.

Awarded every two years since 2011, the Aspen Prize recognizes institutions with outstanding achievements in four areas: learning; certificate and degree completion; employment and earnings; and high levels of access and success for minority and low-income students.

“With the progressive vision of our board of trustees and a lot of hard work by our faculty, staff and administrators, we are excited to be honored for our achievements in these four cornerstones of our mission,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president. “We are quite pleased once again to be one of the 150 institutions recognized by the Aspen Institute.”

KC will move forward to the next round of the competition for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence by submitting an application to be reviewed through a rigorous evaluation for a spot on the top ten Aspen Prize finalists list.

Top ten finalists will be named in May 2018. The Aspen Institute will then conduct site visits to each of the finalists and collect additional quantitative data.

A distinguished Prize Jury will select a grand prize winner, finalist(s) with distinction, and rising star(s) in spring 2019.