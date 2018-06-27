KC will offer free classes for qualified displaced workers thanks to $500,000 Texas Talent Connection (II) Grant

Kilgore College Workforce Development will receive a $500,000 Texas Talent Connection (II) Grant to allow qualified displaced workers to take advantage of tuition-free classes.

The Texas Talent Connection grant program is funded by Wagner-Peyser 7(b) federal funds, which are allocated to each State Office of the Governor on July 1 of each year for grants to fund workforce training and job placement services.

Displaced workers within the 14-county Workforce Solutions East Texas Board area who are interested in skill upgrades and/or retraining in one of four industry areas are eligible to apply for acceptance.

Counties included in the grant include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.

Candidates who apply and meet certain qualifications through KC Workforce Development can take tuition-free courses at KC in Transportation – Commercial Driving; Manufacturing – Advanced Welding; Construction – Industrial and Residential; or Professional Services – Human Resources.

To qualify for the tuition-free courses, individuals must be “displaced” in that they’ve been laid off because their employer closed a plant or division; moved or abolished their position; or simply had insufficient work for them; as well as some service members who leave the military.

“With so many displaced workers in the East Texas area needing workforce training, we are thrilled to receive this grant. Displaced workers who meet the qualifications will have a tuition-free opportunity to obtain cutting-edge technology skills through these training courses. These learned skills can potentially lead to exciting career opportunities that produce living-wage compensation,” said Martha Woodruff, director of KC’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education.

This is the second time KC has been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission with Wagner-Peyser 7(b) program funds. The college was first awarded in 2016 with a $500,000 Wagner-Peyser 7(b) grant that provided 100 displaced workers with tuition-free courses.

For more information on the grant, or to apply for acceptance, call Brenda Brown at 903-983-8288.