Kilgore College choirs will present Christmas concert Nov. 29 in Longview

The Kilgore College choirs – including the KC Chorale, the Camerata Singers and the East Texas Community Chorus – will bring the holiday season alive with a special Christmas concert in Longview.

“Christmas with Kilgore College” is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at First United Methodist Church in Longview. Admission is free.

“Ushering in the Christmas season with carols old and new, the choirs will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra in an elegant setting with beautiful music and audience sing-alongs to adorn the timeless story of Christmas,” said Dr. Jim Taylor, KC’s director of choral activities.