Kilgore College Golden Z Club will be chartered Dec. 7

Kilgore College will hold a ceremony 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, to charter a new college service club, the KC Golden Z Club.

The ceremony will be held in the Devall Room of the Devall Student Center on the Kilgore campus.

The club – the first and only Golden Z Club in East Texas – will be chartered as one of the youth groups of Zonta International, a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

KC has seven charter members under the direction of the club’s president, KC sophomore Raven Wiley.

The KC Golden Z Club will provide career guidance, promote leadership skills, promote international fellowship and participate in service projects benefiting the school, community and the world.

Terry McJilton, president of the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas, will present the charter Thursday to the new club.

Members are planning activities for Zonta Rose Day/International Women’s Day next March and will assist the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas with their annual antique show at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex in Longview.

The Zonta Club of Greater East Texas will act in an advisory capacity for the KC Golden Z Club.

Sponsors of the club are KC employees Schlunda Hall, Doris Johnson, Rene’ Wiley and Charleen Worsham.