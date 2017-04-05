Kilgore College will present restored antique police car Friday to Gladewater Police Department

After a six-month car restoration project, Kilgore College students in the Auto Body Repair Technology program will present the Gladewater Police Department Friday with a restored 1951 Chevy Deluxe police car.

A ceremony to present the car to the Gladewater P.D. is set for 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, at the Automotive Body Repair Building located at the corner of South Street and Laird Ave. (next to Parks Fitness Center on the Kilgore campus).

The media and the public are invited to attend the event.

Eighteen KC students have worked since October on the exterior of the car under the direction of instructor Joel Laws.

“The inside of the car was already completed, but the outside needed a lot of work,” Laws said. “Our students performed the majority of the work and learned a lot about car body restoration along the way.”

Gladewater Police Chief Robert Vine said he plans to utilize the antique police car around town for parades, community events and various outreach programs.

“One of my main goals is to have a uniformed officer operating this vehicle in Gladewater’s Antique District one Saturday out of each month,” Vine said. “Having an officer and a marked patrol vehicle in the downtown area, even one that is vintage like this one, will help to promote a safer environment for our shop owners and visitors to our city.”

Vine said he is extremely grateful for the way the administration at KC has supported the project to make it a reality.

“I am especially grateful to Joel Laws and his students who, through their labors, have created something that is not only unique to our department, but will undoubtedly become an integral part of our community,” Vine said.

“Since this vehicle is fully operational and will be used often, the students who worked on this project, some of which are from Gladewater, will have the opportunity to see their handiwork for years to come. We have been given something our community can be extremely proud of and we have Kilgore College to thank for being such a big part of this project.”

The Auto Body Repair Technology program at KC is accredited by the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF) and covers all aspects of auto body repair and reconstruction.



