LAKE GLADEWATER CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WATER

City Manager Ricky Tow said the lake is closed to boating activities. Any boat activities may cause damage to property or equipment due to high levels, debris that has washed in due to the large amount of runoff water received may be floating just under water sight levels and cause sudden impact to boaters thus the reason all boating is discouraged. When lakes are closed and damage accurse the boater may take on that risk of liability of damage as-well.
PHOTOS BY CHRISTIAN ALLEN
