LATEST MIRROR ISSUE AVAILABLE

This week’s Gladewater Mirror us now available at local news stands.

Read about GISD’s review of EMS availability at football games. What happened in Carthage won’t happen in Gladewater.

Gladewater City Council approves 2018 budget and tax rate. They also are looking to replace former city manager Theo Melancon. They reviewed 28 applicants and have narrowed the field to about 15. They will discuss this more this Thursday and next Monday.

Miss Gladewater won the Miss Congeniality title at the Gregg County Fair last week.

The Gladewater Bears captured their first win last Friday in Center. The Bears travel to Chapel Hill this Friday night.

And don’t miss Suzanne Bardwell’s weekly column.