Lees hired as new coach for Lady Rangers

After a successful three-year coaching stint for head coach Anna Nimz, the search is over for the new coach of the Kilgore College women’s basketball program.

Addie Lees will become the sixth head coach in Lady Ranger history. Lees said she looks forward to taking over a program with such recent success.

“The Kilgore College women’s basketball team has been successful for many years. The winning tradition dates back to basketball legend Evelyn Blalock. I am thankful and honored to be a part of this foundation and I look forward to contributing to the program’s success as the new head coach.”

“We are thrilled to have Coach Lees to take over the Lady Rangers program,” said Jimmy Rieves, athletic director. “With her coaching and recruiting experience, especially at the junior college level, we feel she will be a perfect fit to guide the program in the right direction. We were looking for a coach with not only a history of athletic success, but a coach who places just as much of an emphasis on classroom success. We feel like with Lees, we get both of those and more.”

She most recently worked at Texas State University as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Bobcats. She was an integral part of recruiting high school and junior college student-athletes. She was in charge of guard development and assisted with scouting. In the 2016-17 season Lees helped the team to a post season appearance and worked with Taeler Deer who earned Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. During the 2015-16 season the Bobcats set a record for made 3-point field goals with 232. Under the guidance of Lees, Taeler Deer was named both College Sports Madness National Mid-Major Player of the Week and Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week.

Before Texas State, she was the head coach at Clarendon College from 2014-15 where her team earned several key victories including wins against South Plains College and No.4-ranked and defending conference champion New Mexico Junior College for the first time in program history.

Lees coached two all-conference players while at Clarendon and her team also earned NJCAA Academic Honorable Mention honors in 2015.

Prior to her stint at Clarendon, Lees was an associate head coach under Earl Diddle at Howard College from 2012-14. Her coaching career began at Eastern New Mexico University in 2009 where she was a graduate assistant coach until 2011.

As a point guard, Lees had an outstanding career in both high school and college. Starting with a pair of state championships and a state runner-up at Plainview High School to back-to-back regional appearances at Midland College in 2005 and 2006.



Lees concluded her playing days at the University of Arkansas at Monticello where she led the team to a conference tournament championship appearance as well as an appearance in the regional semifinal in 2009. She scored a career best 20 points against Northwestern State University as a Cotton Blossom.