LETU TO HOST SPRING 2018 SCIENCE SEMINARS, FREE TO PUBLIC

LeTourneau University will present weekly Spring 2018 Science Seminars on a variety of research topics each Thursday from 11 to 11:50 a.m. in the Berry Auditorium, C101, in the Glaske Engineering Building on the university’s main campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview.

All presentations are free and open to the public.

Organizer of the seminars is LETU chemistry professor Dr. Gary DeBoer.

“These science seminars exemplify the meaning of a university,” DeBoer said. “They are a means of communicating the latest research discoveries while allowing the community to engage with the scientists. We want to serve our community and we encourage the public to attend and celebrate the discoveries of science with us on Thursdays at 11 a.m. this semester.”

Jan. 11: Science & The Law, presented by Ben Penticoff, legal counsel at Tetra Pak in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

Jan. 18: Science Education: Faith & Learning, presented by physics professor Edward Hamilton of LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.

Feb. 1 Paper Sensors for Formaldehyde Detection, presented by LETU students Darlene Ishimwe and Danielle Lofgren of LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.

Feb. 8 : Materials Engineering, presented by Shih-Fing Chou, University of Texas at Tyler in Tyler, Texas.

Feb. 15: WHEELS, presented by undergraduate students on the WHEELS research team at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.

Feb. 22 ATCatalyst.org presented by assistant professor Karen Rispin, Department of Biology at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.

March 1 Undergraduate Physics Research, presented by LETU students Aaron Conrad and Luke Grosh from LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.

March 8 Radioactive Waste, presented by engineering faculty member John Tixier from the School of Engineering at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.

March 22 Cancer and You, presented by Mitsuo Ikebe, UTHealth Northeast, University of Texas at Tyler, in Tyler, Texas.

March 29 Planetary Geophysics, presented by faculty member Peter James of Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

April 5 The Age of the Earth, presented by adjunct theology professor David Lemons of LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.

April 12 Using Ionic Liquids to Synthesize Drugs, presented by LETU forensic chemistry student Robert Mooreland, Department of Chemistry at LeTourneau University, Longview, TX

April 19 Engineering at the Ames National Laboratory, presented by Dr Gitogo Churu, School of Engineering, LeTourneau University, Longview, Texas.

April 26 Patent Law and Engineering, presented by Greg Parker, Parker Justiss, Dallas, Texas.

Greg Parker, Parker Justiss, Dallas, Texas.

Any questions or comments regarding the seminar schedule may be directed to Gary DeBoer at GaryDeBoer@letu.edu or 903.233.3363. Opinions expressed by the speakers at seminar are their own and should not be taken as official positions of LeTourneau University. Updates to this schedule can be found at www.letu.edu/scienceseminars.