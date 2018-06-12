LOCAL MAN NDICTED FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

GILMER–The Upshur County Grand Jury returned 13 indictments, four of them sealed, and no-billed one case June 7, said District Attorney Billy Byrd.

Defendants, charges and bond information in the open indictments were as follows, Byrd’s office said:

Fahad Imtiaz, 26, of Gladewater, was indicted on a charge of tampering with physical evidence on March 8. His bond as set at $30,000. The indictment is connected to the March 2018 New Diana stabbing incident that left Joseph Regan, 28, dead.

Regan was reportedly stabbed during an altercation in the parking lot of the Orange Room game room, which Imtiaz operates, in the 2300 block of Highway 259 South in Diana around 4 a.m. Regan had gotten into a dispute over money with suspect Toby Glenn Dillard. It escalated and Regan was stabbed and later died.

Dillard was later found hiding under a road bridge near a creek in the area of FM 3245 and Hwy. 259. Dillard was arrested and transported to Upshur County Jail where he was booked and charged for murder. His bond has been set at $750,000.

Other indictments handed down ibclude:

Demetrius Ramon Jeffery, 42, of Big Sandy, unlawful possession of firearm by felon on July 9, 2016, $25,000

Sherlene Marie Macias, also known as Sherlene Marie Morse, 49, of Ore City, aggravated assault with deadly weapon on April 7. She remained in county jail under $100,000 bond.

Michael Shawn Barber, 38, of Gilmer, assault/family violence–occlusion on March 15. He also remained in county jail under $15,000 bond.

Jarnaveus Watson, 20, of Memphis, Tn., evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Joe Nathion Wright, 57, of Gilmer, driving while intoxicated–subsequent offense on May 4, $25,000

Lyssa Elliff Hodges, 28, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Jan. 3, $10,000

Michael Wayne Bickerdike, 62, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Jan. 23, $10,000

Kenneth Roy Fielden Jr., 45, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Jan. 8, $25,000

Identity of anyone named in the sealed indictments remained undisclosed since no arrests had been made in those cases, said Byrd. They included one each for delivery of controlled substance, burglary of building, evading arrest/detention with vehicle and deadly conduct, his office reported.

Nature of the no-billed case was not disclosed.