LOCAL OBITUARIES

JANICE CATHERINE DENNEY WALKER

Our Mother, Janice Catherine Denney Walker, has left us too soon and too suddenly on July 19, 2017 after a tragic injury in her home. Ms. Walker was born in Dallas, TX on October 17, 1935 to Harold and Edith H. Denney. She spent much of her childhood in Houston, TX with her mother, moving to Gladewater, TX in 1959 after marrying James N. Walker. Mother was a creative artist and used her talents with various organizations over the years including a founding director of the Gladewater Arts and Craft Festival, Gladewater Jaycees Women’s Auxillary, Camp Fire Girls, Celtic Heritage Society, E.T. Genealogic Society, and E.T. Arts Guild in addition to her own professional art career. She spent many hours researching and sharing our family genealogy in addition to being a knowledgeable Civil War and Celtic history buff, enjoying many lively debates with family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at UT Southwestern Medical Center’s Zale Lipshy Hospital and Community Hospice of Texas for their extraordinary efforts and kindness during Mother’s final weeks.

Ms. Walker is survived by her brother Richard Denney (JoAnne), children: Nancy Walker Stratton (Mark), Douglas Walker (Paula) and Phyllis Barnhill Williams (Gerald), grandchildren: Mark Barnhill Jr, Carmen Barnhill, Reece Barnhill (Claudia), Nathan Walker, Logan Walker, Colin Stratton and Sean Stratton and great grandsons: Samson Black and Walker Barnhill. Her brothers Keith Denney and Donald Denney and great-grandson Cameron Reece Barnhill Jr., preceded Ms. Walker in death.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on August 12, 2017 at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater, TX. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice of Texas, 1341 W. Mockingbird LN, Ste 210E, Dallas, TX 75247 or the charity of your choice

JUANITA SUNDERMAN SMITH

Juanita Sunderman Smith, 87, passed away on July 29, 2017. Juanita was born in Stamps, AR. She went to Southern State College and married her college sweetheart, Harold C. Sunderman. They taught school in Arkansas for one year and then moved to Amarillo, TX, where they taught for several years. Subsequently, Harold obtained his Education Doctorate from the University of Colorado in Boulder, CO, and Juanita taught school there for two years. She often laughed and said she got a PHT (Pushing Hubby Through)!

They moved back to Texas, where they lived and taught in several towns, until settling in Denton, TX, in 1964. While Harold taught at the University of North Texas and Juanita taught second grade, they raised their two children. Following Harold’s death in 1980, Juanita continued teaching and later met Don Smith from Gladewater, TX. Juanita married Don, retired from teaching, and moved to Gladewater in 1983. Juanita would reside in Gladewater until Don’s passing in 2011. In 2014, Juanita moved to Albuquerque to be near her son, Harold. She resided at La Vida Llena, where Juanita made numerous friends.

Juanita is survived by her son, Harold Sunderman (Andrea); daughter, Cindy Sunderman (Dan Neese); grandchildren, Laurel and Bryant Sunderman, and Phillip and Collin Meyer; step-granddaughter, Shelby Neese; as well as her brother, Jerome Williams (Shirley); and her sister, Ann McKenzie. Juanita also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held in Albuquerque on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, 2:00 p.m. in Carter Hall at La Vida Llena, 10501 Lagrima De Oro Rd. NE. A Graveside Memorial will be held in Denton, TX on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Gladewater, TX, St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church in Albuquerque, or to the charity of your choice. Please visit our online guestbook for Juanita at www.FrenchFunerals.com.

JAMES EDWARD TAYLOR

Visitation services for James Edward Taylor, 60, of Big Sandy will be Thursday, July 20, 2017, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Mr. Taylor passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Overton Brooks VA Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana from complications to Leukemia.

James was born June 9, 1957 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to the late Alf Poplin Taylor and Bessie Louise (Hudson) Taylor. Mr. Taylor served in the United States Navy aboard the USS John Hancock from 1979 to 1981 followed by 3 years in the Naval Reserves. He later completed Paramedic training at Kilgore Junior College. He also worked as a Driller in the East Texas Oil Fields for a number of years. James was an avid reader who had a great sense of humor. He took great pride in rebuilding old guitars and was a talented musician. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially his grandchildren who he never left without a loving kiss on the forehead. James was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed by all the loving family and friends he leaves behind.

James is survived by his wife of 37 years Darlene Taylor; two daughters Jamie Zepeda and husband Nathan and Dainelle Taylor; brother Butch Taylor; sister Pam Thomas and husband Bruce; four grandchildren Jordan Zepeda, Nathan Zepeda, Jr., Hannah Johnston and Emma Carlisle as well as many other loving family and friends.

In lieu of flower memorials should be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at 8111 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy, #425, Dallas, TX 75251 or www.lls.org

Online tributes and condolences can be made at www.croleyfh.net