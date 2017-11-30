LOCAL SCHOOLS LISTED IN RANSOMEWARE ATTACK

Summary of Ransomware Attack Incident and Recommended Action

On October 26, 2017, a Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) employee’s state-issued laptop computer was compromised through a

. As a result, students in school districts throughout Texas may have been potentially impacted by the breach. The information exposed on the employee’s laptop included names, social security numbers, home addresses, birthdates, and personal phone numbers of the affected students and their families. To date, TDA’s Information Security Officer (ISO) has identified more than 700 students whose sensitive personal information was, or is reasonably believed to have been, exposed to acquisition by an unauthorized person.

It is important to note that, to date, TDA’s ISO has not discovered any evidence to suggest misuse of the information that was compromised by the ransomware exploit.

To mitigate this potential exposure, TDA’s ISO recommends that the affected students, or parents of the affected students, if minors, contact the three major credit bureaus and activate a fraud alert on behalf of the students impacted by ransomware attack.

Guidance is available on TDA’s Square Meals website for individuals that are impacted by the ransomware attack. (Section 521.053(f) of the Texas Business and Commerce Code).

Please view list below of affected schools and school districts with students who have been potentially impacted by the successful ransomware.

Independent School Districts Impacted by ransomware attack