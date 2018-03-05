Longview man arrested in stabbing death

DIANA–A Longview man was arrested Sunday on murder charges in connection with the pre-dawn stabbing of a Hallsville man outside a game room in this rural Upshur County community, said Sheriff Larry Webb’s office.

Toby Glenn Dillard, 42, is charged with killing Joseph Regan, 28, who died at Longview Regional Medical Center shortly after being taken there by private vehicle, said authorities.

Dillard remained in county jail at Gilmer after Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter set bond Monday morning at $750,000, authorities said.

The two men “are believed to have been involved in a confrontation over money prior to a physical altercation that resulted in Regan being cut with an unknown object in the parking lot” of The Orange Room, a game room located at 2335 Texas 259 south, Chief Deputy David Hazel said Monday

In a news release, Webb said deputies responded about 4 a.m. and learned that an altercation had resulted in a stabbing. “The investigation led to the identity of the alleged suspect,” he wrote.

“Later in the morning, deputies learned of the area in which the known actor was believed to be hiding,” responded to the nearby area of the intersection of FM 3245 and 259, and “during a walking search of the area, deputies located the actor hiding under a road bridge near a creek.”

Dillard was arrested there and taken to the county jail, where he was booked on the murder charge, Webb wrote. An autopsy has been ordered in the case.