Lt. Governor Patrick Statement on First Responder Property Tax Relief Bill

Dallas Senatorial Delegation Joint-Author Legislation to Honor Fallen First Responders

AUSTIN – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following the pre-filing of Senate Bill 15, the First Responder Property Tax Relief bill, by Senator Don Huffines of Dallas. The bill is joint-authored by senators Kelly Hancock, Bob Hall, Van Taylor and Royce West, all of whom represent the Dallas area. Lt. Governor Patrick said:

“Our first responders are some of the most courageous men and women in the country. SB 15 will honor their bravery and exempt surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty from having to pay property taxes on their homes, even if the home no longer carries a mortgage. This will help ensure surviving spouses will never be taxed out of their homestead.

“I applaud Sen. Huffines and other members of the Dallas delegation for filing the First Responder Property Tax Relief bill to honor our fallen heroes across the state and help their surviving spouses. “