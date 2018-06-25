MAN KILLED IN 6-VEHICLE WRECK

On June 23, 2018 at 9:45 PM, Troopers responded to a six vehicle fatal crash on FM-85 in Henderson County one mile west of the city of Seven Points. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer, Robin Bice, 32, of Gun Barrel City was traveling was east on FM 85, behind an unknown vehicle. The Blazer struck the back of the unidentified vehicle, causing the Blazer to spin into the westbound lane where it struck a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jarrod Reed, 49, of Scurry and a 2011 Harley Davidson driven by Stephen Hamilton, 48, of Gun Barrel City. Two additional motorcycles, a 2012 Harley Davidson driven by Cervando Valenzuela, 32, of Longview and a 2014 Harley Davidson driven by Jose Valenzuela, 29, of Longview took evasive action laying down their motorcycles. The unidentified vehicle fled the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

As a result of the crash, Reed was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Kevin Pollock, he was transported to Eubanks Funeral Home in Mabank. His passenger, identified as Adelita Martinez, 52, of Scurry was transported to UT Health -Tyler in serious condition.

Bice was transported to UT Health – Athens in serious condition. Two passengers in Bices vehicle, juvenile females, ages 3 and 10, were not injured in the crash.

Hamilton and his passenger, identified as Candice Hinsley, 39, of Gun Barrel City were injured but not transported to hospital.

Cervando Valenzuela was injured but not transported.

Jose Valenzuela was transported to UT Health – Tyler in serious condition as well as his passenger, identified as Sarah Fife, 34, of Kilgore.

None of the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.