MILDER GAINS SUPPORT

Conservative Lt. Gov. Candidate Scott Milder Announces Endorsements from Former Lt. Gov. Bill Ratliff, Rep. Byron Cook, and Two Former Commissioners of Education, Dr.

(ROCKWALL, TX) – Scott Milder, conservative Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, has been gathering momentum for his campaign, receiving key endorsements from former Lt. Gov. Bill Ratliff, State Representative Byron Cook, and former Commissioners of Education Dr. Shirley Neeley Richardson and Dr. Mike Moses.

“I am honored to have the support of each of these leaders, as well as the many voters across Texas who have given their time and energy to my campaign. Throughout the state, I heard the same thing time and again – we need a Lieutenant Governor who works for us, not for wealthy donors and special interests. I agree, and that is why I am running for office. If I am elected, I will work hard for the people of Texas and I will always listen to you, not the special interests that have influenced government for too long,” said Scott Milder.

Quotes from all four endorsers are as follows:

“A great leader must first be a great listener, and never forget that their first responsibility is to the entire state. Scott Milder is a proven conservative whose dedication to serving all Texans is evidenced in both word and deed. He is well-suited to healing the wounds in our State Capitol in order to tackle the many issues facing boardrooms and classrooms across Texas today.”

-Bill Ratliff, Former Lieutenant Governor

“Scott Milder offers a common sense approach that would prove beneficial to our state. He is a traditional Republican who believes in and will fight to protect the conservative tenets of limited government, local control, pro-business policy, and our constitutionally mandated system of free public schools.”

-Byron Cook, State Representative and Chairman of the House Committee on State Affairs

“Scott Milder has had the courage to put his name in front of the voters in our state to become the Republican nominee for Lieutenant Governor. Scott deserves your support, and by way of this letter, he is receiving my endorsement. For those who are truly serious about wanting a change in the way our state is governed, and the way public schools are treated, it is imperative to support Scott’s candidacy.”

“Scott understands that he is not just running to represent educators. He must represent all Texans, and he will do an effective job of creating an environment that is healthy for business, education and prosperity in Texas. He is the person who can best work with members of the Texas Senate in a positive, constructive way to bring about common sense and fiscally responsible solutions to our state’s challenges. Texans need to take this opportunity to endorse Scott’s stewardship of our future.”

-Dr. Mike Moses, Former Commissioner of Education

“I strongly support Scott Milder because I have worked with him, I know Scott and his family and I know how honest, sincere, dependable, intelligent and focused Scott Milder is on doing what is best for Texas! Scott has a grass roots campaign that is transparent, well developed and driven by his vast experience in public schools, public office, the business community and point blank: Scott is not afraid to do the right thing!!! It is time to elect hard working men and women to the Texas Legislature that have truly walked a mile in OUR shoes!”

-Dr. Shirley J. (Neeley) Richardson, Former Commissioner of Education

Scott Milder, a conservative Republican, has twenty years of experience as a businessman. Scott served two terms on the Rockwall City Council and co-founded a nonprofit organization supporting Texas education. He lives in Rockwall with his wife of twenty years, Leslie, and their children. The Milders are members of Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.

###