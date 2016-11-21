Motorcyclist killed in wreck

GILMER–A 52-year-old Gilmer man was pronounced dead at a Longview hospital early Sunday, Nov. 20, after the motorcycle he and his wife were riding struck a homemade trailer on U.S. 271 south of Gilmer late the night before, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troy Cagle was pronounced dead by Gregg County Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson at Longview Regional Medical Center at 12:05 a.m., the DPS said.

Cagle’s wife, Teresa Cagle, 56, was treated and released from the hospital, a DPS spokeswoman said. Driver of an auto which was towing the trailer, 33-year-old Jesse Johnson of Gilmer, apparently escaped injury, the department said.

The 11:03 p.m. crash occurred when the 1987 Mitsubishi Gallant auto and the trailer went to back from a private driveway into the highway’s northbound lane, and the northbound 2003 Harley-Davidson driven by Troy Cagle struck the trailer, the spokeswoman said.

The car and trailer had been stopped in the driveway on the highway’s east side, the DPS said.

The spokeswoman said her report did not show whether charges were filed in connection with the crash, which DPS Trooper Mark McKinney investigated.