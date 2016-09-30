NATIONAL NIGHT OUT HELD THIS TUESDAY

“National Night Out” block parties will be held throughout Gladewater and on the Upshur County Courthouse in Gilmer this coming Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event is intended to promote neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships in a united fight for a safer nation.

The Gladewater Police and Upshur County Crime Stoppers are spear-heading the effort locally.The Upshur County event is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“National Night Out is another opportunity for our department to reach out to members of our community in an effort to build positive relationships, said Gladewater Chief of Police Rob Vine. “With what we are seeing in other parts of the nation, we are extremely fortunate here in Gladewater to enjoy the working partnership we have with our citizens, which is based upon open communication and trust. This event gives citizens and officers alike an opportunity to spend time getting to know each other, as people and as fellow human beings, which is absolutely key to successfully working together as a team.”

In Gladewater, four community block parties are planned as of Monday, according to organizers. Parties will be held at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in the Red Rock Community, the Garfield Community Center, as well as block parties on Melba Street and Culver Street.Residents are encouraged to host their own block parties and get out and meet your neighbors. If you would like to coordinate your party with the Gladewater Police Department or if you need help planning it, call Capt. Michael Kirkwood at 903-845-2166 or go to: GLADEWATERPD.COM/NNO.

“It is much easier to work together with people you know versus people you do not,” Vine said. “We look forward to seeing some familiar and some not so familiar faces at this year’s National Night Out and hope those who do not know us will take the time to be a part of this event.We look forward to seeing you and working with you to make Gladewater the best it can be – together.”