NEED AN ELECTION ID?

Select DPS Driver License Offices Open This Saturday To Issue Election Identification Certificates

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding Texans in advance of the upcoming Nov. 7 election that Election Identification Certificates (EIC), which can be used for voting purposes, are available year-round at all Texas driver license offices. In an ongoing effort to ensure Texans have access to EICs, DPS is offering Saturday hours on Nov. 4 at select driver license offices to issue EICs.

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo identification have additional options at the polls. For information regarding required identification for voting in person, please visithttps://www.sos.state.tx.us/about/newsreleases/2016/092116.shtml .

There are several constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot as well as various local elections on Nov. 7. Early voting ends on Nov. 3.

Texans can obtain an EIC at:

One form of identification that can be used for voting purposes is an EIC. You may apply for an EIC at no charge. However, if you already have any of the following forms of identification, you are not eligible for an EIC:

Texas driver license – unexpired

Texas personal identification card – unexpired

Concealed Handgun License (CHL) or License to Carry (LTC) – unexpired

U.S. passport book or card – unexpired

U.S. Military identification with photo – unexpired

U.S. Citizenship Certificate or Certificate of Naturalization with photo

To apply for an EIC, applicants must visit one of the locations listed above and complete an application for a Texas Election Identification Certificate (DL-14C). (For the Spanish language version of the EIC application, seehttp://www.dps.texas.gov/internetforms/forms/DL-14CS.pdf).

To qualify for an EIC, an applicant must:

Bring documentation to verify U.S. citizenship and Identity

to verify and Be eligible to vote in Texas ( Bring a valid voter registration card or submit a voter registration application through the Texas Department of Public Safety.)

or submit a voter registration application through the Texas Department of Public Safety.) Be a Texas resident

Be 17 years and 10 months or older

To avoid delays or complications, DPS urges potential applicants to make sure they have the necessary documentation before arriving at the office or alternate approved location.

The EIC receipt an individual receives will include their photo and can be used for voting purposes until the permanent card is delivered by mail.

The EIC is free of charge to qualifying applicants and is valid for six years. There is no expiration date for an EIC for citizens 70 years of age or older. The EIC can only be used for voting purposes and may not be used as personal identification.

For more information on the requirements and process for obtaining an EIC, please visit:http://www.txdps.state.tx.us/DriverLicense/electionID.htm.

For more information on voting in Texas, visit the Secretary of State’s website: www.votetexas.gov.



SHARE by

