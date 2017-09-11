NET RMA DISCUSSES HOLD FIRST TRANSPORTATION FORUM 

TWO TEXAS TRANSPORTATION COMMISSIONERS TO SPEAK

TYLER – The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority’s (NET RMA) board is holding its first Transportation Forum on Wednesday, September 13 at Willow Brook Country Club and has two Texas Transportion Commissioners, Victor Vandergriff and Jeff Austin, III as presenters. Additional speakers include: Judge Bill Stoudt (Gregg County), Judge Bruce Wood (Kaufman County), Judge James Carlow (Bowie County) and Texas State Representative Chris Paddie (TX-9) .

The main topics of discussion will be centered around furthering transportation initiatives in East Texas. Executive Director Chris Miller, “This is a great way for the NET RMA to support our East Texas communities. The NET RMA is happy to host its first Transportation Forum to help regional partners get additional information regarding various transportation initiatives,” he stated. “Additionally, we are having an interactive panel so participants can be fully engaged in the conversation about transportation needs within their region.”

Finally, the September board meeting for the NET RMA will commence immediately following the Transportation Forum, also at Willow Brook. Topics on the board meeting agenda include resolutions for:

• Submission of an application to TxDOT for financial assistance for the development of Toll 49, Segments 6 and 7

• Request to approve a work authorization for design services for Toll 49, Segments 6 and 7

• Moving forward with an environmental contract for Toll 49, Segment 6 and 7

Agendas for both events are located on the NET RMA’s home page: www.netrma.org

About the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA)

The NET RMA is an independent government agency created to accelerate the development of transportation projects in North East Texas. Our mission is to implement transportation solutions that will enhance the quality of life and the economic environment in our area. The NET RMA is governed by a 19-member board of directors that represent each of the member counties: Bowie, Kaufman, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood and Van Zandt. Texas RMAs were made possible through an initiative passed by State Legislature in 2001. The NET RMA was established in October 2004.