NEWS YOU CAN USE!

Did you know?
- The Gladewater City Council is scheduled to meet in special session today (Oct. 11) at 5 p.m. to discuss city manager candidates. The Gladewater Mirror has learned a field of five, who were interviewed over the past two weeks, has been narrowed to two.
- Calli Mae Almanza and Murphy McKay Williams will represent Gladewater at the coronation of Queen Yam LXXX, Madison Lee Dean, on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 at the Gilmer Civic Center.
- Jon Keller gave the gift of life to his twin brother Jeff at the end of their freshman year in college. Lee Public Library librarian Judy Hagle is waiting for a gift of life as she moves to number seven on the donor list.
- Both, along with several other area individuals, were honored at last Thursday’s Lone Star Circle of Life Bike Tour which is in its 17th year. The annual event covers a total of 600 miles in eight days beginning in San Antonio and ending in Waco with stops on each day of the tour to honor individuals who have given the gift of life, those who need the gift of life, and those families who made the decision on the hardest day of their lives to save a stranger’s life while someone they loved lost theirs.
- Gladewater’s annual Fall citywide cleanup is this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, with the primary drop-off point located downtown on E. Commerce Street.There also will be the monthly recycling drop-off at City Hall. Gladewater residents may deposit bulky, household garbage and items into the dumpsters which will be located along E. Commerce, three blocks east of Hwy 271.
- With an Open date last week, the football teams of Gladewater, Union Grove, White Oak and Sabine prepared for the beginning of district competition beginning this Friday night. Preparation for the games that “really count” towards making the playoffs includes allowing injuries to heal, fine tuning the fundamentals, adjusting the roster and adding some new wrinkles to the playbook.
