November is National Adoption Awareness Month

Thousands of Texas Children Wait for Families to Call Their Own

More than 5,000 abused or neglected Texas children were adopted from state care last year, but the need is as great as ever for families willing to provide safe, loving homes. Every day, more children enter foster care in Texas. Some won’t be able to go home again and will need adoptive families to start new lives that are free from abuse or neglect.

As of September, more than 3,900 children and teens in state care were legally free for adoption, but without the promise of a new family to call their own. Many of these children ask themselves, “Why not me? Why can’t I have a family?”

This November, which is National Adoption Awareness Month, there are adoption events across the state that spotlight the need for adoption and the many children waiting for a permanent family. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking caring adults, “Why not you? Why not adopt?”

“No child should grow up in foster care or feeling unwanted,” said DFPS Commissioner Hank Whitman. “If you are considering adoption, you can learn more about it at AdoptChildren.org.”

While the number of children adopted from state care in Texas grew by 34 percent over the last decade, there is a critical need for adoptive parents for children of all ages. There is even a greater need for families willing to adopt children with special needs and older children and teens who tend to linger in foster care longer than other children.

All children need a safe and loving family of their own. Children are waiting at AdoptChildren.org. Find out more about becoming an adoptive parent, because no child should ask, “Why not me? Why can’t I have a family?”

Adoption By the Numbers