OFFICER CLEARED IN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

On Saturday, November 5, 2016, at approximately 12:47 am, Gladewater Police Officer Robert Carlsen conducted a stop on a vehicle just north of West Upshur Avenue (Hwy 80) in the city of Gladewater. As Carlsen and another officer approached the stopped vehicle, it sped off leading officers on a short pursuit. Once the vehicle stopped again, the driver, later identified as Patrick Michael Wise of Gladewater, fled on foot. Officer Carlsen quickly located Wise in an open field at Hwy 80 and East Lake Drive. After Wise refused Carlsen’s requests, Carlsen attempted to use his taser but was unsuccessful in doing so.

On Saturday, November 5, 2016, at approximately 12:47 am, Gladewater Police Officer Robert Carlsen conducted a stop on a vehicle just north of West Upshur Avenue (Hwy 80) in the city of Gladewater. As Carlsen and another officer approached the stopped vehicle, it sped off leading officers on a short pursuit. Once the vehicle stopped again, the driver, later identified as Patrick Michael Wise of Gladewater, fled on foot. Officer Carlsen quickly located Wise in an open field at Hwy 80 and East Lake Drive. After Wise refused Carlsen’s requests, Carlsen attempted to use his taser but was unsuccessful in doing so.