OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING PRESS CONFERENCE HELD

Gladewater Police held a press conference Thursday afternoon concerning Saturday’s officer-involved shooting which left Patrick Wise dead following a nighttime traffic stop. Chief Robert Vine shared the officer’s body cam and the audio with the media. Members of the Gladewater city council and local clergy were invited to the press conference.

The Texas Rangers are conducting the formal investigation on the shooting.

(Editor’s note: Some language on the video may be too intense for younger viewers)

View the press conference at: https://www.facebook.com/GladewaterMirror/