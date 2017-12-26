OIL FIRE INJURES ONE

Follow Us: by
Firefighters from Gladewater and Clarksville City/Warren City VFD battled an oil-related fire in the woods just off E. Shepherd in north Gladewater Tuesday morning. At least one person was reported injured and was transported to the hospital via helicopter. Neighbors in the area told the Mirror the explosion rocked their homes more than 400 yards away.
“I thought it was going to bring my house down,” one lady said.
Police sent out the alarm about the explosion – stating “Large oil lease fire in the 1100 Block of N Lynn. 1 person injured. Fire and Police units are on scene. Please remain clear of the area,” the notice reads.
