ONLY ONE CONTESTED RACE …

City and school flings ended today at 5 p.m. for the May 6 election with only one race drawing a challenger – that being Gladewater City Council Place 5.
Incumbent Elijah “Sonny” Anderson is being challenged by Mark Carpenter, who has run numerous times for the city council.
Non-incumbent Nick Foster will be the next Place 4 councilman, after drawing no opponent in his first bid for a council seat. Current Place 4 councilman Chris Bland chose not file for re-election.
Incumbent Place 6 councilman Dennis Robertson and Place 7 councilman J.D. Shipp are unopposed and will remain on the council.
In the GISD school board race, incumbents Jon Keller and David Floyd drew no challengers.
With no contested races, GISD will not be required to hold an election, thus saving taxpayers the cost of an election.
