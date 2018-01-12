PATTERSON PETITIONS BUSH TO LEAVE ALAMO CENOTAPH ALONE

Online petition creating social media stir for Land Commissioner

(AUSTIN) The siege of the Texas General Land Office and Commissioner George P. Bush by his predecessor Jerry Patterson continued today as Texans from across the state signed an online petition asking Bush to “leave the Cenotaph and the Alamo alone!” The signers numbered in the hundreds and hailed from locations like Electra, Texas City, Sherman, Ennis, Cibolo and East Tawakoni.

The Alamo Cenotaph was built in 1940 as a memorial to the Texians and Tejanos who died at the Alamo fighting for Texas independence in 1836. Commissioner George P. Bush is working with the San Antonio mayor on a plan to remove the monument from the Alamo grounds as part of the upcoming refit of the complex. To the descendants of those who died at the Alamo, the Cenotaph, or “empty tomb,” represents the only gravestone for their ancestors.

“The people of Texas are making their objections abundantly clear to George P. Bush,” said Patterson, “leave the Cenotaph where it is and don’t mess with the history of the Alamo. We must restore the Alamo battlefield and do so in a transparent way. Bush won’t do that, but I will. That’s why I’m running for Texas Land Commissioner.”

The online form when completed sends a message directly to Commissioner Bush’s campaign email address. The letter reads:

Commissioner Bush,

I am writing to add my voice to those requesting you to leave the Alamo Cenotaph in its current location.

The Alamo Cenotaph was built 77 years ago as a memorial to the Texians and Tejanos who died at the Alamo fighting for Texas independence in 1836. I understand you are working together on a plan to remove the monument from the Alamo grounds to a location where fewer visitors will see it, if at all. The Cenotaph, or “empty tomb,” was placed at the Alamo complex to represent the gravestone for the heroes of the Alamo whose bodies were burned by Mexican General Santa Anna.

Please consider my signature on this page as a message to the Texas General Land Office and the City of San Antonio that Texans want the memorial to stay where originally intended.

NOTE: RECEIPT OF THIS EMAIL PETITION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE APPROVAL TO INCLUDE MY EMAIL ADDRESS ON EMAIL LISTS MAINTAINED BY THE TEXAS GENERAL LAND OFFICE OR THE GEORGE P. BUSH CAMPAIGN.

[online signature]

Patterson said the petition and a similar petition on Facebook will stay up as long as it takes for Commissioner Bush to get the message.

“He’s got until March 6th,” Patterson quipped. March 6th is not only the anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo but also the Republican primary election day.

To sign or view the petition, click here.