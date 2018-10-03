PICK UP THIS WEEK’S MIRROR …

Follow Us: by
Pick up this week’s Gladewater Mirror and see who was crowned Union Grove Homecoming Queen and see when the Gladewater city council plans to host a town hall meeting in your part of town. The council wants to know what you think is needed to improve the city and make it a better place to live and raise a family.
Make plans to attend the meeting – its your town and your opinion is important.
Also – did you notice the change at Gladewater National Bank?
And the unbeaten Bears are 5-0 and will face unbeaten West Rusk this Friday. See what to expect from the match-up.
SHARE by