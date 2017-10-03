Advertisement, City, Community, Editorial, Featured, News, News - General, Police, Politics, Schools, Website

Pick up your latest Gladewater Mirror


Follow Us: Facebookgoogle_plusFacebookgoogle_plusby feather

Pick up this week’s Gladewater Mirror and find out about the following:

  • GHS Senior Kailey Graham was crowned Homecoming Queen at Friday night’s pre-game festivities. Kailey is co-captain of the GHS HoneyBear drill team, vice president of the Class of 2018 and a 2-year member of the National Honor Society. She is also a member of the Spanish Club, Environmental Science Club and serves as GHS Choir President.
  •  After hearing two attorneys who blamed drug-related companies for opiod abuse which is costly to the county, Upshur County Commissioners Court on Friday approved retaining three law firms to file a federal lawsuit against drug manufacturers, marketers and distributors.
  • GISD Superintendent Sedric Clark was recently recognized at the National Principals’ Institute in Washington D.C. as Louisiana’s Overall Principal of the Year. The event took place Sept. 24-27 with principal honorees from all 50 states recognized.
  •  Gladewater Economic Development Corporation (GEDCO) has finalized an agreement with Sunbelt Manufacturing to move its operations to Gladewater from Longview.
  • Bears fall to Lindale at Homecoming.
  • And a whole lot more …

SHARE Facebookgoogle_plusmailFacebookgoogle_plusmailby feather