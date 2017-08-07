Police need help solving aggravated robbery

Gladewater police need help finding the man who allegedly hit and robbed a person at a business on US 80 last Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Gladewater Police Department on Aug. 5 at approximately about 11:00 a.m., police responded to a reported aggravated robbery at Winslow’s Quality Buildings in the a 2000 block of US 80. “The victim was struck in the face by the suspect, who subsequently stole a wallet, cellular phone, a handgun, and a small quantity of cash from the victim.”

The robber is described as a dark complected black male, about 25-years-old, 5’8 to 5’10”, 175 to 200 pounds, wearing a white t-shirt. The suspect’s head was bald or shaved with visible tattoos. Numerous tattoos were also reported on the suspect’s arms.

“The suspect traveled to the location in a light gray or silver in color, small, four-door passenger car, similar in style to a late model Mitsubishi Mirage. Inside the vehicle, a female subject was observed with distinctive purple hair and tan or light brown skin. A small child was possibly in the back seat of this vehicle. The suspect and the other occupant(s) departed from the location, traveling West on U.S. Highway 80/ East Broadway Avenue towards Gladewater.”

Detectives with the Gladewater Police Department are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department at (903) 845-2166 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867).