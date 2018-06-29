Police probe murder suicide

On Friday, June 29, 2018, at approximately 4 pm, Gladewater Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 1900 of Shell Circle to investigate a report of a death at that location. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of the two sole occupants in one of the rooms of the home.

Criminal investigators and Chief Rob Vine were called to the scene along with Gregg County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, B. H. Jameson. Gregg County Constable Precinct 3, Daniel Morgan, also assisted detectives on this scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates Sarah Maines, 65 years of age, died after being shot by her husband, William Maines, 66 years of age. It is believed William then took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Autopsies will be completed on both bodies to confirm the findings of the preliminary investigation.

At this time there are no outstanding suspects in this case and there is no danger to the public. It appears to be a murder / suicide based upon findings at the scene. No additional information is available at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families involved in tragic situation,” said Chief Vine.