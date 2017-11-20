PROSTITUTION INVESTIGATION LEADS TO ARRESTS

BY PHILLIP WILLIAMS/Correspondent

GILMER–An investigation of alleged prostitution led to the arrests of a man and woman on multiple charges at a Gilmer motel last week, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said.

Racquel Moore, 43, and Fredrick Dwayne Thomas, 41, were arrested by the sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit at the Gilmer Inn on U.S. 271 Nov. 13, Webb said in a press release.

Moore was charged with prostitution, which is a misdemeanor, felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, said Webb.

Thomas was charged with felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the sheriff said.

Thomas was found hiding in the motel room, and the sheriff’s office seized “a quantity of cocaine and marijuana,” Webb wrote.

Both suspects remained in Upshur County Jail on Monday, said sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Hazel.

Moore was being held on bonds of $10,000 on the felony drug charge and $1,500 each on the prostitution and marijuana charges, Hazel said.

Thomas was under bonds of $10,000 on the felony drug charge and $3,500 on the marijuana charge, the chief deputy said.

Webb said the unit launched its investigation of alleged prostitution in November “after being made aware of ads appearing on various Internet sites promoting such activity.”