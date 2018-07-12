Ranger Ready help sessions set for July 14, 21 at Kilgore College – Longview

Kilgore College will host Ranger Ready help sessions for future or current students who need assistance with completing college applications/admissions and/or financial aid (FAFSA) applications.

KC staff members will be available in the Hendrix building at KC-Longview from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on two Saturdays, July 14 and July 21.

No appointment is necessary. Attendees will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

KC financial aid professionals will be available to assist students and parents with filling out the 2018-19 FAFSA application and answer any questions. Dependent students (under 24 years of age) should attend with a parent if possible.

Attendees will also need to bring their completed 2016 Tax Returns and/or other 2016 financial support information, or let the KC Financial Aid professionals know if they have a special situation.

Representatives from the Office of Admissions and Registrar will be on hand to answer any questions about the application, admission or registration processes.

The fall 2018 semester at KC begins Monday, Aug. 27.

For information about the registration and admissions process, call 903-983-8606.

For information about financial aid, call 903-983-8211.

More information is also available at www.kilgore.edu/rangerready.