Rangerette Revels set for April 11-14 in Dodson Auditorium

The Kilgore College Rangerettes will present Rangerette Revels April 11-14 in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.

Shows are set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, April 11-13, and two performances on Saturday, April 14, at 1 and 7:30 p.m.

The show’s theme is “Live Your Best Life” and will include a variety of dance genres including the Rangerettes’ signature “high kick” production for the finale.

Purchase tickets online or in-person at the Rangerette Box Office located on the first floor of the Rangerette Gymnasium on the Kilgore campus.

Online ticket orders may be picked up at the Rangerette Box Office with proof of ID. All online ticket seating requests are not guaranteed.

The box office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Tickets are $25 each and all seats are reserved.

For more ticket information or to purchase tickets by phone call 903-983-8179 or e-mail: revels@kilgore.edu.