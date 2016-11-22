Rangerettes featured performers in Macy’s Day Parade

The Rangerettes are currently in New York City and will be featured performers in the 90th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Nov. 24.

The parade will be broadcasted nationally Thursday on NBC beginning at 9 a.m. CST.

More than 3.5 million people are expected to line the streets in NYC for the parade with chilly and wet conditions expected.

The Kilgore College Rangerettes also will host their sixth annual Christmas show on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The one-day-only Broadway-style show, “Glitz, Glamour and a Touch of Christmas,” will feature the world-famous Rangerettes and guest performances by local dance groups and the KC Dance Department.

Two shows are set for 2 and 5 p.m. in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.

All seating is reserved. Tickets are available Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the box office on the bottom floor of the Rangerette Gymnasium.

Tickets are also available by calling the ticket office at 903-983-8179 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. during those days.

Remaining tickets will be sold at Dodson Auditorium 45 minutes prior to each show.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call the Rangerette Box Office at 903-983-8179.