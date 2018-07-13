Rangerettes select 36 freshmen after week-long tryout

Follow Us: by
Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 36 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team this morning.
The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminates a weeklong process of 96 “Hopefuls” vying for a coveted position on the 2018-19 Rangerette line.
The new Rangerettes will join 36 sophomores to make a team of 72.
The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.
The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but as the best in the world.
Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.
New freshman members of the 2018-19 Rangerettes, listed by hometown:
Aledo, TX: Kayci Collie
Austin, TX: Celeste Alvarado
Coppell, TX: Kortnee Miller
Corpus Christi, TX: Alexandra Morgan
Dripping Springs, TX: Sage Handley
Flint, TX: Reagan Wells
Flower Mound, TX: Emma Strange
Fort Worth, TX: Alyssa Gray
Frisco, TX: Laura-Kate Schulze
Hickory Creek, TX: Lauren Wheeler
Highland Village, TX: Shelby Fletcher
Katy, TX: Alicia Padilla
Longview, TX: Kelee Norris
Longview, TX: Carolynn Rose
Magnolia, TX: Vada Taunton
Mansfield, TX: Shelby McFall
Nederland, TX: Kendal DeVillier
New Braunfels, TX: Hannah Phelps
New Braunfels, TX: Elizabeth White
Kilgore, TX: Rachel Clower
Oak Point, TX: Kaitlyn Reynolds
Pasadena, TX: Sierra Canales
Pasadena, TX: Celeste Ramirez
Pearland, TX: Kayla Parker
Plano, TX: Jami Friedman
Plano, TX: Meghan Schukenbrock
Port Arthur, TX: Trinity Ewing
Richardson, TX: Gabriela Brea
Round Rock, TX: Aly Pogorzelski
Rowlett, TX: Tatum Graham
San Juan, TX: Karlee Rodriguez
Tomball, TX: Lauren Murray
Tyler, TX: Karsen Conser
Tyler, TX: Lindsey Surles
Waxahachie, TX: Audrey Blackburn
Woodward, OK: McKinzee Merrill
