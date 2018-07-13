Rangerettes select 36 freshmen after week-long tryout

Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 36 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team this morning.

The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminates a weeklong process of 96 “Hopefuls” vying for a coveted position on the 2018-19 Rangerette line.