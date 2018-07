Rangerettes select 36 freshmen after week-long tryout

Follow Us: by

Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 36 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team this morning.

The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminates a weeklong process of 96 “Hopefuls” vying for a coveted position on the 2018-19 Rangerette line.

The new Rangerettes will join 36 sophomores to make a team of 72. The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis. The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but as the best in the world. Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide. New freshman members of the 2018-19 Rangerettes, listed by hometown: Aledo, TX: Kayci Collie

Austin, TX: Celeste Alvarado

Coppell, TX: Kortnee Miller

Corpus Christi, TX: Alexandra Morgan

Dripping Springs, TX: Sage Handley

Flint, TX: Reagan Wells

Flower Mound, TX: Emma Strange

Fort Worth, TX: Alyssa Gray

Frisco, TX: Laura-Kate Schulze

Hickory Creek, TX: Lauren Wheeler

Highland Village, TX: Shelby Fletcher

Katy, TX: Alicia Padilla

Longview, TX: Kelee Norris

Longview, TX: Carolynn Rose

Magnolia, TX: Vada Taunton

Mansfield, TX: Shelby McFall

Nederland, TX: Kendal DeVillier

New Braunfels, TX: Hannah Phelps

New Braunfels, TX: Elizabeth White

Kilgore, TX: Rachel Clower

Oak Point, TX: Kaitlyn Reynolds

Pasadena, TX: Sierra Canales

Pasadena, TX: Celeste Ramirez

Pearland, TX: Kayla Parker

Plano, TX: Jami Friedman

Plano, TX: Meghan Schukenbrock

Port Arthur, TX: Trinity Ewing

Richardson, TX: Gabriela Brea

Round Rock, TX: Aly Pogorzelski

Rowlett, TX: Tatum Graham

San Juan, TX: Karlee Rodriguez

Tomball, TX: Lauren Murray

Tyler, TX: Karsen Conser

Tyler, TX: Lindsey Surles

Waxahachie, TX: Audrey Blackburn

Woodward, OK: McKinzee Merrill