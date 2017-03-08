Renew Online, Skip Trip to DPS Driver License Offices During Spring Break

High-capacity centers feature expanded office capacity in metro areas

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding residents to get ahead of the Spring Break influx at driver license offices by renewing their license or identification (ID) card early or online. The weeks surrounding and during Spring Break tend to be one of the busiest times at driver license offices, and many Texans are eligible to forgo the trip to the office completely via online renewal of their license, identification card or change of address at www.Texas.gov.

“During the busy weeks around Spring Break, we want to remind eligible customers that they can fit their driver license needs into their schedules by taking advantage of our online services to complete transactions – anytime, anywhere,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We also encourage metro-area residents to go to a high-capacity driver license office if an in-person visit is necessary.”

Located in the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio metropolitan areas, high-capacity driver license mega centers offer larger facilities and technology designed to improve efficiency and customer service. Mega centers and other offices across the state leverage a queuing system that offers customers the convenient option to reserve a spot in line before going to the office. Customers can virtually enter the line via cell phone, online or using a land line. For a list of the driver license offices that offer this feature or to schedule an appointment before arriving, visit:http://www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/onlineScheduling.aspx.

To be eligible to renew online, the card holder must be a U.S. citizen and the expiration date on the card must be within one year. (Note: Customers can renew their card early at any time within one year of the expiration date and choose a convenient time that fits their schedule.) When the card is renewed, the expiration date on the new card will be six years after the current card’s expiration date, whether customers renew early or not.

Additionally, in order to renew online, the card cannot have been expired for more than two years. Requirements for renewing online are available at Texas.gov, the official website of the State of Texas. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639. The eligibility requirements for phone renewal are the same as for online renewal. The fee is the same for online, in-person and telephone renewals. Licenses must be renewed in person every 12 years, so a new photo can be taken and eyesight can be tested. For more information about renewing your driver license or ID card, visit http://www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/renewal.htm.

Customers may obtain a replacement driver license or identification card online if they are able to provide the 20 character code on the front of their current license or card.

Visit the DPS website to make sure you have the proper paperwork (including documents needed for residency requirements) before making the trip to the office: http://www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/ApplyforLicense.htm.

To find out more about online renewal services, visit: http://www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/OnlineServices.htm.